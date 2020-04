Our son has a new phone, his first, soley so he can contact us and us to contact him. He is 11 in a few weeks, and will ride to school soon.

We want something cheap but functional in terms of plan, for this ability to receive and send calls. Exceptionally low volume, doesn't need data, but if it had a little that would be good.

He won't be using it for now, as anything other than a voice calling device.

Cheers