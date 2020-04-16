Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sim cards available in isolation hotels?

#269950 16-Apr-2020 22:39
A friend is returing to NZ and will be in a hotel for the 14 day mandatory thing. Does anyone know if sim cards from the main carriers are on the counter in these hotels?

  #2463796 16-Apr-2020 22:45
Unlikely, but once they find out what hotel they are going into they could have one couriered.

I would hope the hotels provide internet via wifi.... 14 days in a hotel room without it would suck. Perhaps they could rely on that?

