Is this possible? Do any of our Telcos in NZ offer this.

My wife works in a small pilates studio, just her and the owner of the business. The have an office phone which their clients used to contact them on. They would just hand over the physical handset in the past but that's not possible now as they're both working remotely.

Is it possible to have 1 phone number that can be accessed by two different handsets? If a client rings or sends a text message then either of them could answer it or respond?