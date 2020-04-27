Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessOne phone number, two handsets


733 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#270174 27-Apr-2020 08:42
Send private message quote this post

Is this possible? Do any of our Telcos in NZ offer this.

 

 

 

My wife works in a small pilates studio, just her and the owner of the business. The have an office phone which their clients used to contact them on. They would just hand over the physical handset in the past but that's not possible now as they're both working remotely. 

 

Is it possible to have 1 phone number that can be accessed by two different handsets? If a client rings or sends a text message then either of them could answer it or respond?

Create new topic
6082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2471816 27-Apr-2020 09:04
Send private message quote this post

Nope

983 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2471818 27-Apr-2020 09:05
Send private message quote this post

There are two things at play here, 

 

1) Answering a call and transferring it to the other person

 

2) Both seeing and replying to text messages.

 

 

 

If you go down the Apple road, you can have a phone and an iPad on the same account, either can answer the incoming call.

 

https://www.idownloadblog.com/2017/12/18/how-to-transfer-calls-iphone-ipad/ you can from a cellular call to iPad but not a Facetime call.

 

Both devices will see and reply to the test messages.

 

N.B both devices have to be on the same apple Id and same wifi network.

 

I hope that helps.

 

 

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

 
 
 
 


744 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2471819 27-Apr-2020 09:05
Send private message quote this post

If they used 2talk, possibly - with the softphone. I'm not sure how texting would behave though.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.