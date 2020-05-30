For those of us holding our collective breath on Vodafone's promise of eSim by mid 2020, we will either have to jump ship to Spark or face another year of delay.

I was already prepared to jump ship when Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 5 LTE last year, but Vodafone begged everyone to stay with the promise that they would have eSIM by "mid 2020". Vodafone cited the past few weeks of COVID-19 issues as the reason for the additional year of delay. One wonders if they had actually made any progress over the previous 9 months since their first promise, or why they waited until it was time to deliver before announcing the next delay.

Hello, Spark! Here I come!

From Vodafone eSIM page ...

"As part of our 5G ecosystem rollout, we will integrate eSIMs for eligible mobile devices. We’re expecting to have this functionality available on Pay Monthly plans in 2021."

"...as there is eSIM capability and features in the 4G environment, we will aim to support this when we begin rolling out eSIMs in 2021, with delays from originally expected timelines as a result of COVID-19 and project reprioritisation."