Anyone any idea how to get a better mobile number? The one I got for my daughter is hard to remember...
Call the provider and ask. Though even the most difficult numbers become easy to remember after a while.
What provider are you with?
Here's Skinny's offer. I don't know if other providers offer this.
Does anyone ever remember mobile numbers anymore? Thats what speed-dial is for!
Also try a service like https://www.internetmarketingninjas.com/seo-tools/phone-number-spell/ (from a google search) which will generate a mnemonic making the number easier to remember / dial.
You can usually pick number from the few in the office/shop.
I don't know any number apart from mine (did not change for 18 yrs) and police :(
I went down to Warehouse Stationery on a quiet day and took 20 minutes or so to look through a bin of hundreds of SIM cards until I found one that was really easy to remember.
@NathanS What provider? You really need to provide better information
If it's 2degrees, customer care can change it for you over the phone. It's not in the self-care site anymore though.
