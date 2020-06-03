Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#271958 3-Jun-2020 15:14
Anyone any idea how to get a better mobile number? The one I got for my daughter is hard to remember...

  #2497438 3-Jun-2020 15:24
Call the provider and ask. Though even the most difficult numbers become easy to remember after a while.

  #2497439 3-Jun-2020 15:25
@NathanS What provider? You really need to provide better information

 
 
 
 


  #2497441 3-Jun-2020 15:28
What provider are you with?

 

Here's Skinny's offer. I don't know if other providers offer this.

 

 

  #2497444 3-Jun-2020 15:31
Does anyone ever remember mobile numbers anymore?  Thats what speed-dial is for!

 

Also try a service like https://www.internetmarketingninjas.com/seo-tools/phone-number-spell/  (from a google search) which will generate a mnemonic making the number easier to remember / dial.

 

 

  #2497448 3-Jun-2020 15:40
You can usually pick number from the few in the office/shop.

 

I don't know any number apart from mine (did not change for 18 yrs) and police :(




helping others at evgenyk.nz

  #2497452 3-Jun-2020 15:53
I went down to Warehouse Stationery on a quiet day and took 20 minutes or so to look through a bin of hundreds of SIM cards until I found one that was really easy to remember.

  #2497475 3-Jun-2020 16:51
Linux:

 

If it's 2degrees, customer care can change it for you over the phone. It's not in the self-care site anymore though.




