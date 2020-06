Does anyone happen to know the maximum LTE Categories (i.e. CAT16, CAT18 etc) & Carrier Aggregation modes (4x20MHz etc) supported by 2degrees, Vodafone and Spark?

I'm trying to work out which highest spec LTE chips would be supported out of: https://www.qualcomm.com/snapdragon/modems/comparison

And: http://www.fibocom.com/prod_view.aspx?TypeId=75&Id=317&FId=t3:75:3