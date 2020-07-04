Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Mobile and WirelessKogan Text message outage


654 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272598 4-Jul-2020 16:16
Looks like Kogan is having issues with sending text messages. Messages can be received but can’t be sent. Anyone has any update on this?

4596 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2517271 4-Jul-2020 16:26
Are you sure it's all of Kogan? I'm able to send as well as receive...

