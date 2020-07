So now that skinny , voda have endless data plans i have a question.

so if you are on the base 4gb plan with endless data, after the 4gb finishes , the speed is downgraded , my question is here about the speeds.

is it good enough for decent Youtube music streaming , whatsapp and gmail, or are there any struggle points ?

out of voda n skinny endless , which one is better ? any recommendations ?

thanks,