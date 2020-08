Hey everyone - could someone from a telco advise if there are 12 digit mobile lengths coming in now

We are getting customers adding their 12 digit mobiles under 027,021,022,020 on their accounts

But under https://www.nad.org.nz/number-register/ and https://www.nad.org.nz/assets/Deed-and-Rules/NAD-Rules-v7.0.pdf and https://www.tnzi.com/numbering-plan they dont mention it

Could you supply a document that shows the 12 digit length now

Thanks