My grandmother wants to ditch her expensive landline and get a mobile instead but I can't find anything suitable that has the following features here in NZ.



*Must have a cradle to charge the phone - her eyesight isn't the best and will find it difficult to plug in a charger (and will probably forget to charge it). Due to this a larger than average screen/push buttons would be also good.



*Must have a loud ring as her hearing is poor.



*Probably not possible but at the moment she has an extension phone in her bedroom. Is it possible to get a second mobile with the same number ie same sim card?



Thanks in advance for any replies.