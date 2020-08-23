The cost of 1 GB mobile data in 228 countries - an interactive map and data download available.
"New Zealand, which you might expect to be similar in terms of price to Australia, is considerably more expensive at $6.06 – nine times as expensive as Australia, in fact."
backfiah:
Though, to be honest, in my experience, it will take you around 99x as long to download that same data in Australia. Our mobile data is MUCH faster here, based on the last few trips to Australia over the past 3 years.
It was somewhat better last time, but still incomparable to NZ.
Anecdotally I've usually found the opposite - that mobile data speeds in AU absolutely trump what I've experienced here.