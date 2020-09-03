What's a definitive source that summarises which operator owns which band in NZ?
I want to see the most official reference that shows , say, Vodafone licenses 900MHz and Spark licenses 850.
The raw source would be RSM filings - https://www.rsm.govt.nz/licensing/how-do-i/use-the-rrf/search-the-rrf/search-licences/
The nicest/cleanest display of tower/site info would be - https://gis.geek.nz/
For the most part that is referring to license to use however rather than ownership although digging deep enough you might trace an individual request back to the spectrum ownership.
Thanks, I am aware of GIS Geek, which is handy for other problems, but I'm looking for as an official a summary as I can get.
There's summaries in blog posts by various commentators here and there, some older than others. Those are useful, I'm just trying to go closer to the horse's mouth.
RSM is as close to the source as you will get, providers must obtain a licence from RSM before they are able to broadcast on the frequency.
GIS sources their data directly from RSM.
the one thing to be aware of is sometimes providers will bulk request licenses or will request it ahead of going forward with a build. It's always possible while a licence is granted, it might not actively be used.
What detail are you actually trying to obtain here?
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
I'm after a summary of band usage.
I want to see the most official reference that shows , say, Vodafone licenses 900MHz and Spark licenses 850.