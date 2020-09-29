Hi,
I've been on Vodafone ADSL for a long time, and about 6 months ago set up the RBI 4G MIMO antennas (2) and the modem. I get about 25 mb/s download but I often reach my data cap.
Was thinking to switch over to Wireless Nation, and then had the thought that maybe I can simply use both 4G networks (and have 2 wireless networks in the house)... Any issues with that (apart from my wife's aversion to more tech junk around the house)? I know WN piggybacks on Vodafone's network, so it won't help the congestion crawl at peak traffic in the evenings.
Thanks for any help and insights.