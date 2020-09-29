Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
4g RBI wireless broadband - would there be any issues using two RBI providers to my house (with antennas)?
Carey

19 posts

Geek


#277158 29-Sep-2020 16:23
Hi,

 

 

 

I've been on Vodafone ADSL for a long time, and about 6 months ago set up the RBI 4G MIMO antennas (2) and the modem.  I get about 25 mb/s download but I often reach my data cap.

 

 

 

Was thinking to switch over to Wireless Nation, and then had the thought that maybe I can simply use both 4G networks (and have 2 wireless networks in the house)...  Any issues with that (apart from my wife's aversion to more tech junk around the house)?  I know WN piggybacks on Vodafone's network, so it won't help the congestion crawl at peak traffic in the evenings.

 

 

 

Thanks for any help and insights.

 

 

wratterus
1033 posts

Uber Geek


  #2575959 29-Sep-2020 16:27
Not aware of any reason they wouldn't let you do this. You're paying for the data, so they shouldn't care? I think. 

 

 

 

You could probably even split the cables coming in from the antennas. Unsure how much loss there would be with this though, @coffeebaron would know best here I'd say. 

coffeebaron
5722 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575971 29-Sep-2020 16:37
You can technically split the antenna between two 4G modems; but then it won't be MIMO and you loose performance. Ideally 2x MIMO antennas for 2x connections (so 4x cables 😀).

 

 




coffeebaron
5722 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575972 29-Sep-2020 16:38
Another option is run the first SIM until it runs out, then the second. Or maybe a dual SIM device.

 

 




wellygary
4937 posts

Uber Geek


  #2575973 29-Sep-2020 16:41
coffeebaron:

 

Another option is run the first SIM until it runs out, then the second. Or maybe a dual SIM device.

 

 

Yeah, why bother with duplication,

 

if its only the cap that is the issue then just do it like a "LPG bottle swap" when you get to or near your data limit..

Carey

19 posts

Geek


  #2575982 29-Sep-2020 17:06
The SIM swap is a great idea - they've already told me that the Huawei B525 modem is compatible so that might work really well.

 

If this works, I can avoid a break fee with Vodafone, and then have $96/120GB + $100/120GB + 50GB off peak, with a small inconvenience of swapping over a SIM card.

 

 

 

Thanks very much for the input!

 

 

