KiwiSurfer

I maintain a gallery with photos of cell sites around NZ and the world.
I'm setting up this thread so I can post updates whenever I add photos.
- Auckland
- Howick
- Ormiston - 13 new photos (2degrees/Spark/Vodafone)
- Maungakiekie-Tāmaki
- Penrose - 7 new photos (VF)
- Rarotonga (Mt Smart) - 18 new photos (2d/S/VF)
- Ōrākei
- Stonefields - 10 new photos (2d/S/VF)
- Ōtara-Papatoetoe
- Puhinui - 6 new photos (VF)
- Howick
- Otago - 7 new photos (Chorus/2d/S/VF)
- Alexandra - 8 new photos (S)
- Dunedin - 9 new photos (2d/S/VF)
- Middlemarch - 4 new photos (Chorus)
- Queenstown - 7 new photos (2d/S/VF)
- Ranfurly - 16 photos (Chorus/S)
- Wellington
- Lambton - 1 new photo (S)