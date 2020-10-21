Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FreedomFI: Do-it-yourself open-source 5G networking... can it happen in NZ?
interesting read....

 

https://freedomfi.com/

Simple answer is yes - there are already private LTE networks in NZ being operated by private companies and WISPs and they will naturally evolve to 5G as hardware becomes available.

 

If you're willing to spend ~$7k ish on a LTE base station to be able to deploy any of the existing hardware solutions (some of which are compatible with freedomfi) there is nothing stopping you except for suitable spectrum and licencing of that spectrum which is why all the networks operating in NZ right now are in the MSP band.

 

 

