Cheap gps trackers?
#279582 24-Oct-2020 16:11
Has anyone played with cheap chinese gps trackers? 

 

Looks like they only use gsm / gprs 850/900/1800/1900mhz so should work on 2 degrees / vodafone?

  #2591445 24-Oct-2020 16:38
Only vodafone now. Basically the internet site they give you on most is a 1 year trial and they dont seem to want to take money to make it keep working, and being china based is horribly unreliable. When I was running one back when 2degrees had GPRS it was unreliable with reconnecting when moving between their own coverage and roaming to vodafone.

 

The call and get the location back by SMS seems fine on them, when they dont lock up from data issues.

 

There are newer ones that do LTE on them available, some others on here have had some sucess with them, but I am just perservering with the cheapies on vodafone, that is when the sim doesnt expire with no warning from the vodafone app so I have to do a dashboard disassmebaly to get a new simcard into the device.




Richard

  #2591452 24-Oct-2020 16:56
Whatever you do, have a look and see if you can change out the location it tries sending data to, and try running your own (traccar etc). Or turn off that feature.

I had a 2g one and it worked well. The 3G I put in to replace it is not as easy to set up, and didn’t have the change up address of a server function defined in the manual. But it’s fairly happy now and does it’s job.




