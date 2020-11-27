Kogan mobile $1 promo back on again.
https://www.kogan.com/nz/buy/kogan-mobile-prepay-voucher-code-extra-large-90-days-32gb-30-days-nz/?utm_source=MailList&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20201127_EDM_1_DS_NZ_ALL_ALL_BLACKFRIDAY
Perfect timing as my last $1 voucher from their birthday was due to finish in 7 days.
Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer
Perfect timing as I forgot to redeem my last voucher.
Would hope that's a typo cause 120GB is more than what's being advertised.
Well guess I'm switching back to Kogan at the end of my plan.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
Anyone know how long you have to redeem the offer? Like I'd like to use in March 2021, can I delay using it until then?
I think 15/1. It says it on the website some where.
Thanks, Yes, its there , don't know how I missed it. Just needs to be authorised by mid Jan so use will extend into March luckily
richms:
Can I add this to my existing kogan sim or is it a new number only situation? They want to ship me a sim card.
I believe you should be able to use it with your existing sim. I ordered it last night (as a new customer), and in the voucher email it says "This voucher is valid for new and eixsting customers. If you are a new Kogan Mobile customer, you will need a SIM card before you redeem your voucher. If you are already a Kogan Mobile customer, simply recharge by clicking on the button above. You will not need a new SIM Card."