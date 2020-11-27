Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessKogan mobile $1 promo back on again.

ajw

ajw

1772 posts

Uber Geek


#280123 27-Nov-2020 14:33


Kogan mobile $1 promo back on again.

 

 

 

https://www.kogan.com/nz/buy/kogan-mobile-prepay-voucher-code-extra-large-90-days-32gb-30-days-nz/?utm_source=MailList&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20201127_EDM_1_DS_NZ_ALL_ALL_BLACKFRIDAY

taneb1
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Trustpower

  #2611841 27-Nov-2020 14:47


Perfect timing as my last $1 voucher from their birthday was due to finish in 7 days. 






GSManiac
412 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2611935 27-Nov-2020 16:24


Perfect timing as I forgot to redeem my last  voucher. 

MaxineN
1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2611938 27-Nov-2020 16:31


 

Would hope that's a typo cause 120GB is more than what's being advertised.

 

Well guess I'm switching back to Kogan at the end of my plan.






 





ben28
170 posts

Master Geek


  #2612004 27-Nov-2020 18:40


Anyone know how long you have to redeem the offer? Like I'd like to use in  March 2021, can I delay using it until then?

GSManiac
412 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2612007 27-Nov-2020 18:47


I think 15/1. It says it on the website some where. 

ben28
170 posts

Master Geek


  #2612109 28-Nov-2020 06:56


Thanks, Yes, its there , don't know how I missed it. Just needs to be authorised by mid Jan so use will extend into March luckily

richms
25106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2612163 28-Nov-2020 10:43


Can I add this to my existing kogan sim or is it a new number only situation? They want to ship me a sim card.








nzlogan
73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2612205 28-Nov-2020 12:49


richms:

 

Can I add this to my existing kogan sim or is it a new number only situation? They want to ship me a sim card.

 

 

I believe you should be able to use it with your existing sim. I ordered it last night (as a new customer), and in the voucher email it says "This voucher is valid for new and eixsting customers. If you are a new Kogan Mobile customer, you will need a SIM card before you redeem your voucher. If you are already a Kogan Mobile customer, simply recharge by clicking on the button above. You will not need a new SIM Card."

 

 

richms
25106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2612226 28-Nov-2020 13:20


Hmm, I have ended up ordering a sim from them, so costing them way more than a dollar that I have paid them. Didnt see a way to renew my other one. It ran out in october and its warning me to buy a plan before its deactivated...






