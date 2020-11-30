I experienced what I think was a bit of a customer service fail in the weekend, but before I nut off at anyone I wanted to check if what I was told was correct.

We wanted a post-paid number moved from telco A to a business account with telco B. New SIM card is being couriered out by telco B so we agreed number would be moved on Tuesday to allow time for it to arrive.

However Saturday morning the number had been shut down. I still don't know whether it was telco A or B that pushed the button too early....

Without going into the gory details, the upshot of various calls and webchats was that BOTH telcos told me there is absolutely no way to liven the existing SIM back up. The phone owner would need to call into a shop and have the number put on a new SIM.....or just wait for it to show up on the courier tomorrow.

SO my question is - can it really be true that a physical fix is required to fix a mistake made with software?? Surely one of them could have sorted this??