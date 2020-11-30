Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Activation and deactivation of SIM cards
smac

279 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280164 30-Nov-2020 14:58
I experienced what I think was a bit of a customer service fail in the weekend, but before I nut off at anyone I wanted to check if what I was told was correct.

 

We wanted a post-paid number moved from telco A to a business account with telco B. New SIM card is being couriered out by telco B so we agreed number would be moved on Tuesday to allow time for it to arrive.

 

However Saturday morning the number had been shut down. I still don't know whether it was telco A or B that pushed the button too early....

 

Without going into the gory details, the upshot of various calls and webchats was that BOTH telcos told me there is absolutely no way to liven the existing SIM back up. The phone owner would need to call into a shop and have the number put on a new SIM.....or just wait for it to show up on the courier tomorrow. 

 

SO my question is - can it really be true that a physical fix is required to fix a mistake made with software?? Surely one of them could have sorted this??   

wellygary
6626 posts

Uber Geek


  #2613412 30-Nov-2020 15:03
>- can it really be true that a physical fix is required to fix a mistake made with software??

 

I'm guessing the whole porting numbers has been tightened up to require more checks and  in person ID to stop the "port victim's mobile number,  then steal 2FA token for internet banking" scams,

Linux
8972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613414 30-Nov-2020 15:04
Get hold of another handset and SMS the number to ' 300 ' What response do you get back?

 

VodafoneNZ can use SIM cards again if you know the correct person to put them back into a ' received ' state and then they can be allocated to a new connection or SIM swap

smac

279 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2613427 30-Nov-2020 15:29
Not sure about the sms to 300 - the owner of the phone was already pissy enough about having no phone for the weekend, I don't want to rile her up with more requests! 

 

I'll just leave it now, the new SIM should be with her today, I was really just wondering if we had got the service we pay for from our telco.....

