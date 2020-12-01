iPhone X - when trying to ring voicemail using the shortcut button in the phone app, it rings the voicemail number for skinny from when I was last with them. How can I change it so it instead dials the Kogan voicemail number. Thanks
What is the Kogan Voice mail box number?
Edit: Doing a Google search has many search results on how to change the VM number on a iPhone x
121
yeah I’ve tried that and it doesn’t work. Guess it’s for American users.
It should pickup the VM number off the SIM card
Doesn't work for me either - have to ring 121 manually.
Tried to change it, doesn't work.
Hopefully a fix at some stage but I doubt Kogan will ever be a supported carrier.