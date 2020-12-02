Hi,

Was wondering if anyone has any input to the most financially economical casual prepay plan for a SIM used for alarm monitoring. I have done some research, and the site has alright coverage for Vodafone, Spark and 2Degrees (I will be putting an antenna in addition specific to the alarm module to assist), but from what I can gather:

Spark casual data is $1/day for 10MB - so I'm assuming this means even if the alarm polls the cloud server etc every now and then it's going to cost at least $1 per day even if barely any data is used (will be well under 10MB / day) - however they do offer a $5/month for 100MB data which isn't bad at all

2Degrees offers a casual rate of 50c per MB which sounds okay, but also has a 1c per session minimum charge and I have no idea how many times this will be starting sessions given it has cloud p2p

Vodafone suggests 50c/MB casual rate but I can't see a clause about minimum per-session charges and I really don't want to call them about it because I don't trust the answer I'd get to be correct - however I do put more stock in Vodafone ex/staff's knowledge on here

The module will also call but obviously that's just 49c/min across the board - may even get it turned off if the client is happy enough with the cloud app

TIA for any suggestions/help!