Needing to use a Philippine sim in a NZ phone - Any suggestions how?
3sketchjacob

#280583 26-Dec-2020 09:00
I have an account with a bank in the Philippines which sends notification messages with confirmation numbers to confirm transactions to a Philippine phone I used when living there.

I'm back in NZ and my phone broke the other day so I can no longer receive these messages. My NZ phone won't accept the sim card and mobile phone stores here haven't offered me any solution. Does anyone have any suggestion other than getting a phone that will accept the sim card sent from the Philippines to NZ?

Thanks!

MaxineN
  #2626784 26-Dec-2020 09:16
Any phone that's not locked to the network should just work.

 

However if the SIM is locked to a certain phone. You might need to talk to the carrier(aka the Philippines one) and get them to unlock it.




Linux
  #2626787 26-Dec-2020 09:28
Just get any random handset that is not SIM locked

cokemaster
  #2626791 26-Dec-2020 09:32
It’s a given with NZ telcos where roaming is enabled by default, but you might want to check with the operator to see if global roaming is enabled on the SIM.




webhosting

Linux
  #2626793 26-Dec-2020 09:36
cokemaster: It’s a given with NZ telcos where roaming is enabled by default, but you might want to check with the operator to see if global roaming is enabled on the SIM.

 

Phone broke

MadEngineer
  #2626794 26-Dec-2020 09:38
It’s my understanding that roaming has to be enabled prior to exiting the Philippines. Hopefully you’ve done that.




Senecio
  #2626797 26-Dec-2020 10:42
Have you tried contacting the bank and changing the phone number to your NZ number? From my work overseas I still have bank accounts in Australia and Ireland, both of them send 2FA messages to my +64 NZ number. Not sure about Philippines however banks are used to dealing with international customers these days.

CrashAndBurn
  #2626803 26-Dec-2020 11:02
Try to contact the bank and see if they can change the number for you to an NZ one. I am with BDO and get my 2FA codes on my NZ number. Also check if your bank has an app and see if it has the 2FA option. If it does, then you can change it to that so no need for SMS. My phone works in the Philippines as recent as this year, so if you are somewhere near Newmarket then DM me and you can try your SIM on my phone.

