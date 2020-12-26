I have an account with a bank in the Philippines which sends notification messages with confirmation numbers to confirm transactions to a Philippine phone I used when living there.
I'm back in NZ and my phone broke the other day so I can no longer receive these messages. My NZ phone won't accept the sim card and mobile phone stores here haven't offered me any solution. Does anyone have any suggestion other than getting a phone that will accept the sim card sent from the Philippines to NZ?
Thanks!