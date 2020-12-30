I have a Vodafone Rural Broadband setup at a lightly used holiday house in Southland.

We have an external antenna, and the vodafone modem (out of contract).

We receive good quality 4G broadband with this setup.

The only problem for me, is the limited data cap. And, it's especially grating as there is no rollover data. The house is unused for much of the time, and the data wasted most months.

Are there any decent alternatives?

Are there any unlimited data sim's worth looking at? And, if so, would they just drop into the existing modem?

Any and all advice welcome.