scottatron:

I have just arrived from Melbourne and am staying at a place just outside Tauranga for the next 3-4 months.

Was crossing my fingers that the connection would be great, but it's a rural location and there's no fibre—only VDSL—and the 4G signals are pretty weak.

I'm getting just under 1 Mbps up on the VDSL and really only getting 1-2 bars on both connections on my iPhone (Vodafone uSIM and Spark eSIM) which amounts to almost nothing worth using for tethering.

Give that I'm going to be here for a little while I'm considering my options to boost my connectivity and am considering investing in a 4G router and external antenna, but I haven't set one up before and was hoping to see if anyone had any tips before I sink some money into it.

I spoke with Wireless Nation today and their offering seems straight forward, however if I'm going to buy a router I would probably prefer going for a Mikrotek or something similar as I imagine the Huawei's are less flexible.

One option I'm considering is this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MODMKT4601/MikroTik-RBLHGGRR11e-LTE6-3G4G-LTE-CAT6-Modem-with as it seems like a reasonable price for a router/antenna combo.

I did also see a mention of https://www.gowifi.co.nz/cellularrouters/rbd53g-5hacd2hndtceg12-ea.html in another thread, although adding an external antenna would push the price up a little, so I'd want to be confident it's going to work first.

Would anyone have any other device suggestions or recommendations as well as any tips for determining if I'll actually be able to achieve some decent connection speeds if I do take this approach?

Any help would be much appreciated.