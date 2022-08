Hi

I just got an ex lease Lenovo laptop that came with a Sierra EM7455 LTE-A card (this uses a M.2 slot in the laptop) but I keep getting a msg of "insert SIM" I tried both a Skinny and 2D SIM with no success and now wonder whether this LTE card works on NZ LTE networks?

Not a big deal as we can use hot spot off a mobile but I was curious to see if it would work