ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessNZ Mobile Plan that works in UK without roaming charges?
#281380 15-Feb-2021 09:22
I'm having to move to the UK for a couple of years (not by choice!). I will get a UK mobile plan but want to keep my NZ number (currently Vodafone monthly plan) active so I can have the same number when I get back and ideally, so I can still receive calls to it in the UK without paying roaming charges. Is anyone aware of any NZ mobile provides that let you receive calls in the UK without roaming charges or if not, what is the cheapest provider/plan that would let me keep my number active while overseas?

 

Thanks in anticipation.

  #2656484 15-Feb-2021 09:31
Go to 2degrees if your handset supports VoWiFi. Top it up every 360 days. Let your handset sit on VoWiFi the entire time and it will think its still in NZ.




  #2656485 15-Feb-2021 09:34
This is what I did when I had to work in the USA for 4 months and was using a US mobile number.

I switched my NZ mobile plan to the cheapest pay monthly plan that allowed free calls to NZ numbers. I then get a monthly plan with 2Talk that had 200 minutes (I think) to specific overseas destinations.

I call forwarded my NZ mobile number to the 2Talk number and then call forwarded the 2Talk number to my US mobile number. So when somebody called my NZ number it would come through on my US mobile.

Good thing was that in the 2Talk portal I could also set 'out of hours times' so calls would go direct to voicemail during my sleeping time.

That is what worked for me. Somebody else may have other solutions.




  #2656500 15-Feb-2021 10:05
kiwiharry: This is what I did when I had to work in the USA for 4 months and was using a US mobile number.

I switched my NZ mobile plan to the cheapest pay monthly plan that allowed free calls to NZ numbers. I then get a monthly plan with 2Talk that had 200 minutes (I think) to specific overseas destinations.

I call forwarded my NZ mobile number to the 2Talk number and then call forwarded the 2Talk number to my US mobile number. So when somebody called my NZ number it would come through on my US mobile.

Good thing was that in the 2Talk portal I could also set 'out of hours times' so calls would go direct to voicemail during my sleeping time.

That is what worked for me. Somebody else may have other solutions.

 

Very clever, hadn't thought of that! What NZ provider/plan did you end up going with? Did you have to go pay monthly or could you do the same on a pre-pay plan?



  #2656503 15-Feb-2021 10:16
@benz1 I was with Vodafone. I was actually still within a 2 year contract on a higher plan that still had 3 months left to run, but they were kind enough to not charge me an ETF and allowed me to change down to the lowest pay monthly plan. This was a couple of years ago so I think I paid under $30/m at that time. I was dropping down from a plan that was around the $80/m mark.

 

Sorry, I'm unsure if this is possible with a pre-pay plan. You'd need to check if there are any restrictions on call-forwarding with the provider.




  #2656504 15-Feb-2021 10:22
kiwiharry:

 

@benz1 I was with Vodafone. I was actually still within a 2 year contract on a higher plan that still had 3 months left to run, but they were kind enough to not charge me an ETF and allowed me to change down to the lowest pay monthly plan. This was a couple of years ago so I think I paid under $30/m at that time. I was dropping down from a plan that was around the $80/m mark.

 

Sorry, I'm unsure if this is possible with a pre-pay plan. You'd need to check if there are any restrictions on call-forwarding with the provider.

 

 

Thanks, definitely food for thought!

  #2656594 15-Feb-2021 12:12
kiwiharry:

 

@benz1 I was with Vodafone. I was actually still within a 2 year contract on a higher plan that still had 3 months left to run, but they were kind enough to not charge me an ETF and allowed me to change down to the lowest pay monthly plan. This was a couple of years ago so I think I paid under $30/m at that time. I was dropping down from a plan that was around the $80/m mark.

 

Sorry, I'm unsure if this is possible with a pre-pay plan. You'd need to check if there are any restrictions on call-forwarding with the provider.

 

 

2degrees prepay allows call forwarding to any number - you can use this to achieve voicemail to email via an 028 number, so it should work for this also.  I don't think any other provider's prepay allows this

  #2656596 15-Feb-2021 12:15
kiwiharry: This is what I did when I had to work in the USA for 4 months and was using a US mobile number.

I switched my NZ mobile plan to the cheapest pay monthly plan that allowed free calls to NZ numbers. I then get a monthly plan with 2Talk that had 200 minutes (I think) to specific overseas destinations.

I call forwarded my NZ mobile number to the 2Talk number and then call forwarded the 2Talk number to my US mobile number. So when somebody called my NZ number it would come through on my US mobile.

Good thing was that in the 2Talk portal I could also set 'out of hours times' so calls would go direct to voicemail during my sleeping time.

That is what worked for me. Somebody else may have other solutions.

 

Once you had it pointing at your 2 talk number, you could have all just  used a VOIP App and pick up the call from there,

 

This would give you  the added bonus you would know that they were  calling from your NZ number as opposed to a US based call..



  #2656606 15-Feb-2021 12:38
shk292:

 

2degrees prepay allows call forwarding to any number - you can use this to achieve voicemail to email via an 028 number, so it should work for this also.  I don't think any other provider's prepay allows this

 

 

Interesting concept. Do you mean you don't think other providers allow you to forward calls at all or just to the 028 number? (Can't you forward calls from any mobile phone, even if the phone is then turned off?). What voicemail to email service are you using? I did a quick search and found Vxt. Are there others?

 

Thanks.

  #2656616 15-Feb-2021 13:08
benz1:

 

Interesting concept. Do you mean you don't think other providers allow you to forward calls at all or just to the 028 number? (Can't you forward calls from any mobile phone, even if the phone is then turned off?). What voicemail to email service are you using? I did a quick search and found Vxt. Are there others?

 

Thanks.

 

 

As far as I'm aware, the other networks on prepay don't allow use of alternative numbers instead of the default voicemail number, but 2degrees does.  So what you can do if you don't like using the default voicemail is:

 

- divert missed / unanswered calls to a free 028 number, eg with 2talk

 

- in 2talk, route all calls to this number directly to 2talk voicemail

 

- set 2talk voicemail to send voicemails as audio attachments to your email

 

You'll pay the cost of diverting call to the 028 number, although usually you'll have enough included minutes to cover this.  That's the only cost.

 

As someone pointed out above, the original OP question could be answered by diverting all calls to the 028 number and then using a VOIP app in the USA to answer them

  #2656715 15-Feb-2021 14:19
shk292:

 

As far as I'm aware, the other networks on prepay don't allow use of alternative numbers instead of the default voicemail number, but 2degrees does.  So what you can do if you don't like using the default voicemail is:

 

- divert missed / unanswered calls to a free 028 number, eg with 2talk

 

- in 2talk, route all calls to this number directly to 2talk voicemail

 

- set 2talk voicemail to send voicemails as audio attachments to your email

 

You'll pay the cost of diverting call to the 028 number, although usually you'll have enough included minutes to cover this.  That's the only cost.

 

As someone pointed out above, the original OP question could be answered by diverting all calls to the 028 number and then using a VOIP app in the USA to answer them

 

 

Thanks, this is a really good summary.

 

Having looked into this now, what I'm planning to do is change my current VF pay monthly plan to a pre-pay, Pay & Go plan that only needs to be topped up with $10 once a year. I've just spoken to Vodafone and you're correct, they can't forward calls to another number but I can setup call forwarding at my end on a spare phone and even if the phone is kept turned off, it will forward all voice calls to the 028 number. (They say there is no cost for forwarding call although I'm not sure I believe them, will double check!). As you say, calls can be picked up on my UK mobile via a VOIP app and/or voicemails can be emailed as attachments. According to 2Talk, they charge $0.19+GST to forward calls to voicemail on their free plan but that seems like a small price to pay for the convenience.

 

I could turn the phone on occasionally to check for texts but otherwise I think I'm covered.

 

Can anyone see any holes in this cunning plan?

 

Thanks.

 

 

 

EDIT: Have checked with VF and it appears there are no charges for forwarding or diverting calls if done at the device end (as they can't forward or divert on pre-pay plans).

