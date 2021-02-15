

This is what I did when I had to work in the USA for 4 months and was using a US mobile number.



I switched my NZ mobile plan to the cheapest pay monthly plan that allowed free calls to NZ numbers. I then get a monthly plan with 2Talk that had 200 minutes (I think) to specific overseas destinations.



I call forwarded my NZ mobile number to the 2Talk number and then call forwarded the 2Talk number to my US mobile number. So when somebody called my NZ number it would come through on my US mobile.



Good thing was that in the 2Talk portal I could also set 'out of hours times' so calls would go direct to voicemail during my sleeping time.



That is what worked for me. Somebody else may have other solutions.



