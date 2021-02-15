I'm having to move to the UK for a couple of years (not by choice!). I will get a UK mobile plan but want to keep my NZ number (currently Vodafone monthly plan) active so I can have the same number when I get back and ideally, so I can still receive calls to it in the UK without paying roaming charges. Is anyone aware of any NZ mobile provides that let you receive calls in the UK without roaming charges or if not, what is the cheapest provider/plan that would let me keep my number active while overseas?
Thanks in anticipation.