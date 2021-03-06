Vodafone $40 wireless broadband plan triggers backlash from niche players | Stuff.co.nz

Interesting article on Stuff.

I don't understand the rationale for "There will be a tiny financial benefit to a handful of urban users, at a huge cost to rural users who have no alternative." I'm not sure if there are many towers serving both urban and rural? Perhaps if Mike is watching he could expand on this bit.

My beef with this move is how come these low cost plans aren't available to rural customers? After all they are using exactly the same technology. The inescapable conclusion is that it comes down to the fact that Voda/Spark are competing with Chorus fibre in urban areas, but the competition isn't there in the rural areas, so they can charge what they like and we just have to suck it up.