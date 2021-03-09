Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand mobile operators agree to provide more information to consumers
#282741 9-Mar-2021 08:55
Press release from Commerce Commission:

 

 

New Zealand’s three main mobile operators have agreed to provide more information and tools to support consumer choice. 

 

“Last year we challenged mobile operators to make it easier for consumers to compare and choose the best plan for them. Since then, we’ve worked collaboratively to agree three key measures that will significantly improve outcomes for consumers,” said Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson. 

 

Under commitments outlined in an open letter published by the Commission today, the three mobile operators will:

 

•    provide at least 12 months’ usage and spend information to their customers
•    provide an annual usage and spending summary to their customers including a prompt to consider whether they are on the right plan
•    promote the development of comparison tools including a prospective consumer data right (CDR) to make it easier for customers to compare plans and providers.

 

“Consumers want easy access to their information so they can choose the best provider and plan – and they want tools to help them do that – so this is a big step in the right direction for competition and consumer choice,” said Mr Gilbertson.  

 

As a result of these commitments, by the end of 2021, the Commission expects that consumers will gain access to 12 months’ usage information in an easy-to-follow format, receive an annual summary of their usage and spend with a prompt to make sure they are on the right plan, and have access to a comparison tool to help them compare and choose.

 

“This is the first initiative in the Commission’s new drive to improve retail service quality in telecommunications. We’ve worked with industry to identify improvements that will make a real difference for consumers. There is more work to do in this space but I’m really delighted that we are off to such a positive start,” said Mr Gilbertson.    

 

Retail Service Quality in Telecommunications
Changes to the Telecommunications Act in 2018 gave the Commission powers to improve retail service quality (RSQ) including customer service, faults, installation, contracts, product disclosure, billing, switching, service performance, speed and availability.
 
These provisions direct the Commission to monitor RSQ and make that information available in a way that informs consumer choice. They also give the ability to review industry RSQ codes, provide guidelines to the industry on RSQ matters, and create Commission RSQ codes. The provisions also require the Commission to review industry dispute resolution schemes at least once every three years.
 
Consumer Data Right (CDR)
A CDR is a way for consumers to securely share their service usage data with trusted third parties, such as a comparison service or a rival mobile operator. CDRs have been introduced in several other jurisdictions - such as the United Kingdom and Australia - thereby enabling consumers to share data with suppliers of innovative products and services, with the aim of securing better deals in markets such as retail banking and energy.   
 
In the Commission’s view, a CDR could provide significant benefits for consumers and the wider New Zealand economy. It could give individuals and businesses access to a wider range of products and services, reduce search and switch costs, facilitate competition, encourage innovation, increase productivity and help build the digital economy.

 




  #2670366 9-Mar-2021 08:58
Comment from TUANZ:

 

 

Today the Commerce Commission released an open letter to the three mobile operators in which they recorded agreements around transparency and issues in the residential mobile market.  TUANZ applauds the industry in agreeing to progress serious issues found in the Commerce Commission's ongoing review of competition in the mobile market.  TUANZ was an early advocate for an independent review of this market, one which the Commission took up and we support their ongoing work.

 

 "We are pleased to see this step forward in helping consumers being able to make informed choices about one of the most critical needs that they purchase - their mobile communication service". 

 

"We urge the operators to see this agreement as a minimum level to which they should provide information to their customers.  Operators should see this as an area in which they can differentiate by offering clear information about the service received."

 

"Tuanz as the only truly independent membership group that represents users, will be monitoring the delivery of these initial steps by the mobile operators to ensure they meet the agreements made and look to the Commission and the industry to continue to improve the information available for consumers"

 




  #2670369 9-Mar-2021 09:06
Good progress. Wonder how this affects the MVNOs? Only lists the "three mobile operators".

  #2670391 9-Mar-2021 09:58
And from TCF:

 

 

New Zealand’s mobile service providers have agreed with the Commerce Commission to implement a range of initiatives to provide customers with better information so they can make more meaningful comparisons and choices about their mobile services, the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) said today.

 

TCF CEO Geoff Thorn said global industry surveys had consistently shown New Zealand mobile consumers were well served by world-class telecommunications networks and services, but the industry is committed to continual improvement.  

 

“Mobile providers are already giving their customers a lot of useful information about their usage via apps, online portals and bills. Over recent years, each provider has worked hard to improve these information services,” said Thorn. “That said, we agree with the Commerce Commission that as an industry we can make further improvements. 

 

“We’re pleased the Commerce Commission has agreed to leave the specific design to individual providers about how usage and spend information is provided to their customers. This information is part of the overall customer service package - an area in which providers are vigorously competing and innovating to provide the best for their customers, and it’s important that this continues.”

 

Thorn said the TCF is also progressing a project with mobile operators to promote the development of better tools to make it easier for consumers to compare mobile plans and products.

 

In the most recent global ranking, New Zealand ranked third out of 170 countries based on four key enablers: infrastructure, affordability, consumer readiness, and content and services. New Zealand has retained a top 3 ranking for each of the past six years.

 

“We believe the industry has worked hard to earn that ranking, but we are always seeking to do better, as this latest agreement with the Commerce Commission indicates.  We know how vital telecommunications services are now for New Zealanders, especially in today’s challenging COVID-19 environment, and the industry is committed to continuing to invest, innovate and improve for the benefit of all,” commented Thorn.

 




