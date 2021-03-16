Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2talk launches mobile plans
#283855 16-Mar-2021 11:47
Press release:

 

 

Business cloud service provider 2talk has launched mobile plans, adding to its broadband and IP Voice products, giving organisations across New Zealand easy access to complete single-source communications.

 

The ‘bring your own device’ mobile plans offer flexibility, affordability and convenience, and are taken to market via 2talk’s partner channel.

 

2talk is the business-focused communications provider within the Vocus Group of companies.

 

General manager Jude Flood says the introduction of mobile fills a longstanding 2talk ambition. “Our IP Voice and broadband solutions have been well received by the market, with hundreds of partners around the country combining our products with their own technologies, accurately meeting the varied needs of different Kiwi organisations. With the introduction of mobile, they now have access to a full suite of telecommunications products under a single umbrella, from a trusted provider.”

 

Four plans are available with ‘Slow Data’ or ‘Fast Data’ options. They are:

 

  • $25 Voice + Slow Data (unlimited access at up to 1Mbps)
  • $30 Voice + 3GB Fast Data (at network speeds, including 4G)
  • $40 Voice + 7GB Fast Data
  • $50 Voice + 15GB Fast Data

Each plan includes unlimited text and calls across New Zealand and Australia.

 

Additionally, a ‘data only’ SIM is available, priced at $15/month for unlimited ‘Slow Data’. Additional ‘Fast Data’ packs can be added to any of the options, priced at $5 for 2GB, $15 for 7GB and $20 for 15GB.

 

Flood says 2talk has focused on creating simple, easily understood plans, bucking the telecommunications trend of confusing pricing with nebulous benefits. “Our customers don’t need frills and fancies, they want a predictable, sharply-priced plan which meets their communication and collaboration needs,” she notes.

 

Customers with 2talk accounts can buy the products directly online, while the 2talk partner channel is eligible to onsell 2talk Mobile, either as wholesale partners using 2talk’s My Cloud Telco Platform or as a 2talk reseller.

 

The plans are available immediately, with a ‘soft launch’ already attracting multiple new customers. “With the addition of mobile to our product portfolio, our partners can provide complete solutions which combine with smart voice solutions for professional offices, to high speed broadband,” says Flood.

 

“And with the introduction of these services, the New Zealand telecoms market just got more competitive, giving customers greater choice and flexibility in meeting their communication needs,” she concludes.

 

2talk is running a roadshow to share more information on the following dates:

 

Christchurch - 16th March
Auckland - 18th March
Wellington - 24th March

 




1 | 2 | 3
  #2675426 16-Mar-2021 12:20
Curious as to which one of the big 3 they're using as their network.

 

 

 

This is almost tempting to switch from Kogan. Will need to have a conversation with the fiancee.

 

 

 

Also correction. $50 is 15GB of fast data not 7.

 

 

 

 




  #2675427 16-Mar-2021 12:21
Spark.




  #2675428 16-Mar-2021 12:23
Presumably this is another MVNO?

 

Which of the big 3 mobile provider is 2Talk piggy backing onto?



  #2675429 16-Mar-2021 12:23
Can anyone tell me how to actually order a SIM and set this up?

 

I can see nothing in my 2Talk account.

  #2675431 16-Mar-2021 12:26
mrgsm021:

Presumably this is another MVNO?


Which of the big 3 mobile provider is 2Talk piggy backing onto?



Posted above

  #2675436 16-Mar-2021 12:33
Is the "data only" sim card able to receive call and sms?

  #2675444 16-Mar-2021 12:54
Also note that these prices are +GST.



  #2675445 16-Mar-2021 12:55
hhan:

 

Is the "data only" sim card able to receive call and sms?

 

 

No.




  #2675455 16-Mar-2021 13:29
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Can anyone tell me how to actually order a SIM and set this up?

 

I can see nothing in my 2Talk account.

 

 

Hi, just looked in my account and there is a Mobile tab there with option to order a SIM

 

Cyril

  #2675486 16-Mar-2021 14:26
Wifi calling??

  #2675487 16-Mar-2021 14:27
cyril7:

SirHumphreyAppleby:


Can anyone tell me how to actually order a SIM and set this up?


I can see nothing in my 2Talk account.



Hi, just looked in my account and there is a Mobile tab there with option to order a SIM


Cyril



I'm not seeing anything under an old 2talk account I have either. No "mobile" anywhere on the page.

  #2675488 16-Mar-2021 14:28
Hi, you might have to migrate to the new platform to see it, I logged into another customers account thats on the old one and its not to be found.

 

Cyril

  #2675512 16-Mar-2021 14:44
cyril7:

 

Hi, you might have to migrate to the new platform to see it, I logged into another customers account thats on the old one and its not to be found.

 

 

How does one go about doing that? My 2talk account was created in the very early days. I still login using 028 numbers without the extra '9' added (no local numbers anymore).

 

EDIT: You think they would have mentioned that when I raised support tickets regarding things not working.

  #2675515 16-Mar-2021 14:47
Hi, I think you will need to create a ticket to request it, but make sure your configs (if any) are retained, I think the default action is to retain, but better safe than sorry.

 

Cyril

  #2675522 16-Mar-2021 14:49
Link here. Kogan mobile still a lot cheaper for me.

 

 

 

https://www.2talk.co.nz/pricing#mobile

