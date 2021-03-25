Hi folks,

Wondering whether anyone here knows anything about recent directives from carriers requiring all senders of A2P messages to use dedicated short codes?

Historically a lot of transactional 2-way SMS communications have been done via SMS gateways who own pools of shortcodes and share them in contention across many customers, using outgoing+incoming number as a way to correctly map incoming replies to their originating outgoing message.

Trying to find out more from people who are closer to the industry as to what the situation is, as this looks like a massive shakedown of small businesses who use SMS by telcos

Anyone know anything?