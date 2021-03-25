Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
A2P carrier directives for wholesale SMS messages requiring dedicated shortcodes?
spronkey

116 posts

Master Geek


#284007 25-Mar-2021 11:33
Hi folks,

 

Wondering whether anyone here knows anything about recent directives from carriers requiring all senders of A2P messages to use dedicated short codes?

 

Historically a lot of transactional 2-way SMS communications have been done via SMS gateways who own pools of shortcodes and share them in contention across many customers, using outgoing+incoming number as a way to correctly map incoming replies to their originating outgoing message.

 

Trying to find out more from people who are closer to the industry as to what the situation is, as this looks like a massive shakedown of small businesses who use SMS by telcos

 

Anyone know anything?

 

 

boosacnoodle
390 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2684489 31-Mar-2021 08:55
This impacted us using a vendor solution (based on Twilio). Similarly I couldn't get any information from them either.

