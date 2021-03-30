SirHumphreyAppleby

My aging parents aren't comfortable using mobile phones. Mobile, however, provides the best deal for calls to New Zealand and Australia, which almost all of their calls are. They also aren't ready to give up their landline number.

Can anyone recommend hardware which can act as a SIP server, allowing a SIP client to connect directly and make outbound mobile calls?

They already have VoIP services through Hero and a phone system which is capable of routing calls from multiple SIP accounts to individual handsets. Devices I've found, such as the GoIP (questionable specs), only seem to function as SIP trunks, not as servers allowing a client to connect directly. I've already moved away from using an on-site PBX as it adds another point of failure to the system, so I'd rather not go down that route or hack together a solution using a Raspberry Pi, dongle and FreePBX. Obviously, communication is quite important, so a single plug-in device with reliable software would be preferable.