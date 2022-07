Does anyone know roughly how long from the RSM commencement date does it usually take for carriers to liven their RCG towers?

Looking at "RMWHLC - HALCOMBE" it looks like this was due to commence today for the second license.

I know it usually take a few weeks for the carriers to update their maps, so am using the gis.geek.nz data, but the first license for this tower was meant to have commenced a month ago yet still no service (on Vodafone).