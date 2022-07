Spark have recently launched a visual voicemail app - this allows you to recieve transcriptions of voicemail as text direct to your phone. I haven't used it so cannot say how good it is.

The app is free for on-account customers, but for prepaid customers it's $1 every 4 weeks - but this price also gives you unlimited access to listen to your voicemails.

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile-plans/visual-voicemail.html