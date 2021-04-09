

The fact that the majority of Telcos still only offer 1.5gb of data per month for $19 is frankly criminal.

There’s been no movement on the data allowance for like 5 years.



My friend in Sydney pays $28 per month for unlimited calls / texts plus 42gb of data per month.



The best on offer in Nz at the moment is Kogan and I guess being an Australian company is the reason they offer better data caps. I pay $27.5 for unlimited calls / texts and 15gb of data per month. Plus I’m getting free 5g speeds where available. This is closer to where the other companies should be in 2021.



Everyone I know seems to be on the spark $19 plan. Why aren’t more people complaining? It’s like being stuck in 2010.