Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessWhy are NZ Telcos so stingy with mobile data allowances?
GSManiac

416 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284255 9-Apr-2021 22:32
Send private message


The fact that the majority of Telcos still only offer 1.5gb of data per month for $19 is frankly criminal.
There’s been no movement on the data allowance for like 5 years.

My friend in Sydney pays $28 per month for unlimited calls / texts plus 42gb of data per month.

The best on offer in Nz at the moment is Kogan and I guess being an Australian company is the reason they offer better data caps. I pay $27.5 for unlimited calls / texts and 15gb of data per month. Plus I’m getting free 5g speeds where available. This is closer to where the other companies should be in 2021.

Everyone I know seems to be on the spark $19 plan. Why aren’t more people complaining? It’s like being stuck in 2010.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
cokemaster
Exited
4500 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690247 9-Apr-2021 23:02
Send private message

Some contributors: 

 

  • Population density
  • Terrain of NZ 
  • Competition 

There has definitely been movement on the data allowances: concepts like Consumer shared data, increased allowances, loyalty bonuses etc.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
l43a2
1687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2690248 9-Apr-2021 23:19
Send private message

do people really need more data? most workplaces offer wifi and most people have wifi at home, tons of free wifi in public places.. etc





Handle9
7736 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690249 9-Apr-2021 23:28
Send private message

Work out the cost of a mobile network in NZ and the ROI. That will lead you to your answer.

 

Internationally NZs plans are not very stingy.



cokemaster
Exited
4500 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690251 9-Apr-2021 23:36
Send private message

l43a2:

 

do people really need more data? most workplaces offer wifi and most people have wifi at home, tons of free wifi in public places.. etc

 

 

Public WIFI is a privacy nightmare. Give me 3G/4G/5G any day.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

openmedia
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2690257 10-Apr-2021 00:59
Send private message

cokemaster:

 

l43a2:

 

do people really need more data? most workplaces offer wifi and most people have wifi at home, tons of free wifi in public places.. etc

 

 

Public WIFI is a privacy nightmare. Give me 3G/4G/5G any day.

 



 

https://letsencrypt.org/




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

openmedia
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2690258 10-Apr-2021 01:00
Send private message

I'm on a Skinny $16 plan with 1.5GB rollover data. 90% + of the time on on wifi.

 

 

 

My daughter is on the same plan and under 50% of the time she is on wifi..




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6330 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2690267 10-Apr-2021 05:04
Send private message

l43a2:

 

do people really need more data? most workplaces offer wifi and most people have wifi at home, tons of free wifi in public places.. etc

 

 

Yep - I get 1.5 GB per month from 2D which carries over for up to 12 months and currently have 11 GB stacked up in my account. 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Linux
9040 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690275 10-Apr-2021 07:07
Send private message

Mobile data is cheap as chips!

timmmay
18531 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2690277 10-Apr-2021 07:15
Send private message

Skinny increases allowances occasionally.

KiwiSurfer
1014 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690279 10-Apr-2021 07:24
Send private message

Going overseas I am often struck by how much better the LTE coverage and LTE available capacity is here in NZ. Cheaper isn't always better. I still haven't forgotten my trip to the UK in 2015 where I was stunned to find 4G was pretty much siloed to the main cities with many areas around England still on 3G (and some even only had 2G). Making things worse was the capacity issues--where it was 2G only data was next to unusable whereas 3G was so slow I could only really use it for text-based chat. At that time NZ had 4G in pretty much every town across all 3 networks with plenty of capacity. Never complained about the prices in NZ since--would rather pay more and have the level of coverage and capacity we enjoy. Where I live, I am within range of 3x each of Vodafone/Spark/2degrees towers all with plenty of LTE capacity across several bands. I know plenty of countries overseas (including first world countries) where this would quite easily not be the case.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1977 posts

Uber Geek


  #2690280 10-Apr-2021 07:25
Send private message

GSManiac:
Everyone I know seems to be on the spark $19 plan. Why aren’t more people complaining? It’s like being stuck in 2010.

 

I'm moving to the Kogan $15 plan in a few days due to Skinny ending our 30 plan. I'm not a big data user, so the small bit of data I received was enough for me. The bit that annoys me is that data is been used as a means to force users onto plans rather than casual rates. Casual rates for text messages with most providers are still $0.20 per message. That's the price they were in the late '90s! It's absurd to be paying $1310.72 per megabyte in 2021 for text messaging when they are practically free. Bundling forces users to pay for services they don't need or want. Casual rates need to be brought in line with regulated figures.

 

The Commerce Commission did recently took submissions on improving retail services. You can find a summary of responses here. Data prices is amongst the points complained about.

Handle9
7736 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690283 10-Apr-2021 07:42
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

I'm moving to the Kogan $15 plan in a few days due to Skinny ending our 30 plan. I'm not a big data user, so the small bit of data I received was enough for me. The bit that annoys me is that data is been used as a means to force users onto plans rather than casual rates. Casual rates for text messages with most providers are still $0.20 per message. That's the price they were in the late '90s! It's absurd to be paying $1310.72 per megabyte in 2021 for text messaging when they are practically free. Bundling forces users to pay for services they don't need or want. Casual rates need to be brought in line with regulated figures.


The Commerce Commission did recently took submissions on improving retail services. You can find a summary of responses here. Data prices is amongst the points complained about.



To make that viable then you'd need to wear a monthly connection fee. Each individual message has a very low variable cost and a very high fixed cost. You need to recover that fixed cost somehow.

quickymart
8855 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2690287 10-Apr-2021 07:53
Send private message

I still remember back in 2006 when Vodafone launched 1GB of data for $50 a month. Then-Telecom wasn't too far behind - but I don't remember hearing many complaints about the price back then.

 

1.5GB for $19 today is a much better deal.

Linux
9040 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690290 10-Apr-2021 08:09
Send private message

I remember $30 a MB

nztim
2299 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2690292 10-Apr-2021 08:13
Send private message

AT&T and T-Mobile in the US have “unlimited data” for $50 p/m but their network is heavily over subscribed and you are lucky to get 10mbps on it




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 