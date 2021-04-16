https://www.schneier.com/crypto-gram/archives/2021/0415.html#cg5
As SMS/texts are used a lot for authentication, does any of this apply to NZ?
Yes. SMS is not secure. MFA is more secure - Google authenticator, Authy, Microsoft authenticator.
Great to see others reading the Schneier newsletter.
Looking at the Sakari.io website, they do list NZ as a supported country. Based on that, I would say timmmay is correct.
