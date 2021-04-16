Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Easy SMS Hijacking : NZ perspective?
OwenWatson

70 posts

Master Geek


#284374 16-Apr-2021 20:55
https://www.schneier.com/crypto-gram/archives/2021/0415.html#cg5

 

As SMS/texts are used a lot for authentication, does any of this apply to NZ?

timmmay
18545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2693976 16-Apr-2021 21:03
Yes. SMS is not secure. MFA is more secure - Google authenticator, Authy, Microsoft authenticator.

ANglEAUT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2694051 17-Apr-2021 01:22
Great to see others reading the Schneier newsletter.

 

Looking at the Sakari.io website, they do list NZ as a supported country. Based on that, I would say timmmay is correct.

 

 




hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2694086 17-Apr-2021 10:28
ANglEAUT:

Great to see others reading the Schneier newsletter.


Looking at the Sakari.io website, they do list NZ as a supported country. Based on that, I would say timmmay is correct.


 


Looks like its only shortcodes and landline ports.




