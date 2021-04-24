SirHumphreyAppleby

I recently purchased a 3G VoIP gateway as it's easier for my parents than a mobile phone.

I was unable to reliably get the signal level on the device to show anything more than "No Signal", however, outbound calls did work. I ordered a cheap magnetic 7dBi antenna and when placed outside I attained 'two bars' of the three levels of signal the unit displays. I thought that was pretty decent, until I used SSH to access the unit and determined the signal quality was only 12 on a 0-31 scale.

I have since done some more investigation with my phone and determined my phone is connecting to a site 1.2km away, on the other side of the house from where the gateway needs to be installed. I am unable to find a larger omni-directional antenna at a reasonable price (and in stock), but there are a few options for LPDA antennas available. My concern is these have a relatively narrow beam width and there is no direct line of sight to the tower. Would either of these be suitable, or could anyone recommend something more appropriate?

https://www.snappernet.co.nz/product/30348/35-18683-blackhawk-lpda-antenna-698-4000-mhz-12-14-dbi-no-cable

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/antennas/ant-205.html

Cable length will need to be around 10m. Line of sight may be possible from the other side of the house, but the cable length would need to increase to 20m.

Thanks.