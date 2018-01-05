Hi,

I have set up a 3CX system in my lab with a SIP trunk from 2Talk with 10 numbers attached.

I notice that on outbound calls the pilot number is always presented as the CID, even though I have configured the Caller ID for the extension in 3CX. The call is made successfully.

Can anyone advise if what I want to have happen (show extension DDI as Caller ID) is possible. I know that 2Talk is not a 'supported' provider as far as 3CX is concerned.

My next step is to get a wireshark capture of the outbound SIP initiation, but if someone can tell me whether this can or cannot work I would appreciate it.

I have logged a support ticket with 2Talk but heard nothing so far.....

Cheers

Rod.