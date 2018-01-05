Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVoIP2Talk and 3CX: Presenting DDI on outbound calls.


21 posts

Geek


#226393 5-Jan-2018 10:54
Hi, 

 

I have set up a 3CX system in my lab with a SIP trunk from 2Talk with 10 numbers attached.

 

I notice that on outbound calls the pilot number is always presented as the CID, even though I have configured the Caller ID for the extension in 3CX. The call is made successfully.

 

Can anyone advise if what I want to have happen  (show extension DDI as Caller ID) is possible. I know that 2Talk is not a 'supported' provider as far as 3CX is concerned.

 

My next step is to get a wireshark capture of the outbound SIP initiation, but if someone can tell me whether this can or cannot work I would appreciate it.

 

 

 

I have logged a support ticket with 2Talk but heard nothing so far.....

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Rod.

 

 

5632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1929762 5-Jan-2018 11:43
One person supports this post
Yes it works fine. I have this setup at home for business + home line. I'll check my setup later if I get time and post back.




21 posts

Geek


#1931002 5-Jan-2018 19:31
Thanks to CoffeeBaron for confirming this should work.

 

I had a look at the outbound SIP mappings and changed 

 

 
 
 
 


4375 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1931028 5-Jan-2018 20:18
If you are using SIP registration to 2talk you firstly need to go to your registered number and turn on "Outbound Trunking". SIP peering this isn't required.

 

Then you just need your invites going out like "ddi"@sip.2talk.co.nz and as long as "ddi" is on your 2talk account it will be presented.

5632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1931037 5-Jan-2018 20:35
Good to hear all sorted and +1 to "outbound trunking" as above.

 

 




88 posts

Master Geek


  #1956336 13-Feb-2018 13:43
is the "outbound trunking" a functionality of 3CX or 2talk?



21 posts

Geek


  #1956346 13-Feb-2018 14:03
I guess it is a function of both. It is just a SIP trunk as far as two talk is concerned, and I have set up outbound rules in 3cx to use the  trunk. I have defined it as a Generic SIP trunk in 3CX. So far very pleased with the whole setup - about 30 extensions running very well on a Hyper-V 3cx instance running on an Intel NUC.

 

 

5632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1956587 13-Feb-2018 20:30
vespaman:

 

is the "outbound trunking" a functionality of 3CX or 2talk?

 

 

You enable this particular option in 2talk

 

 




88 posts

Master Geek


  #1958485 15-Feb-2018 10:38
Thanx for the clarification coffebaron.

 

 

956 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2448851 28-Mar-2020 14:13
Hi All,

 

Thanks @mod for unlocking this post.

 

 

 

I am trying to do the same and I either get call blocked / forbidden or the pilot number.

 

Of the 3CX installs I have done, none have had DDI's.

 

Getting the DDI to work was easy enough but I cant get the outbound CLID to present the DDI

 

 

 

In 2Talk - Pilot Number ==> Outbound trunking ==> enable outbound trunking on this line is enabled.

 

2talk - DDI ==> Caller ID and Privacy. Present a number from your account / account number selection = DDI

 

 

 

3CX

 

Extn: Optionally assign a DID to receive calls directly to this extension has the DDI number.

 

 

 

If I call that number from home my extension rings, but if I ring home I get the pilot number.

 

 

 

3CX

 

extn: A bit further up there is a field called Outbound caller ID ( Below mobile number ). If I leave this blank I can make a call.

 

If I populate this with my DDI my phone says forbidden.

 

 

 

If I go to the 3CX logs 

 

SIP Server/Call Manager ID: 12294

 

Call or Registration to Home Number@(Ln.10001@2Talk Pilot Number) has failed. 27.111.14.xx replied: 403 Forbidden; from IP:27.111.14.xx:5060

 

 

 

I can receive calls however

 

If I remove the field called Outbound caller ID ( Below mobile number ) I can make a call straight away.

 

 

 

We are using a lightsail 3CX 16.0.14.504 ( Professional )

 

Our 2Talk is a SIP registration with std 3CX settings ( Auto discover for want of a better term )

 

 

 

If I could please use the wisdom of the crowd to get this working i would appreciate it.

 

 

 

Cheers & stay safe everyone.

 

regards

 

John

 

 

 

 




