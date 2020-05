I just got a Yealink T48S but they just feel cheap even though it is one of their premium phones. The screen is glary and angle doesn't adjust.

Unfortunately can't seem to get the Panasonic KX-UTXXX phones anymore which had a great feel, but the KDV230 or HDV330 are certainly worth considering, you can add on a HDV20 20x2 flexi key LCD module and the HDV330 is cheaper than the T48S. With a bit of work they can be used with the Endpoint Manager although not on the list of endpoints, I should really put through a feature request.

I've just ordered a couple of the HDV330s to replace some UT123s because they don't support electronic hook switch like the 136s - and Plantronics Bluetooth headsets so will see how that goes but saves some cabling.

EDIT: Can highly recommend the Panasonic SIP DECT stuff too if you're eventually after a more 'end to end' SIP solution, the TGP600 can do up to 8 handsets/8 SIP lines on one unit. Sometimes you can even get lucky and register a standard analog DECT handset with the base station however I haven't tried it with the Panasonics. We're using their multi-cell system (KX-UDS124) with about 10 DECT base stations