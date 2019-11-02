Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
JPT



22 posts

Geek


# 259957 2-Nov-2019 09:10
I've got a Huawei HG659 on a VDSL line, with a fully functioning VoIP with 2Talk.

 

There is a Huawei USB 3g/4g modem E3372 plugged in, which takes over when the VDSL line is down. That is working fine too.

 

When the VDSL line goes down, I can make and receive VoIP calls over 3g/4g, but strangely after a few minutes (about 5 to 8?) I can only make calls. Incoming calls then always get the busy signal.

 

Has anyone managed to get this to work, or where should I start looking for configuration settings?

 

The SIM card is DATA ONLY.

 

Many thanks for sharing any insights - I'm lost ...

221 posts

Master Geek


  # 2347469 2-Nov-2019 09:13
The symptoms you describe indicate that the NAT table timeout in your firewall is lower than your SIP registration interval.

 

Some things you could try:

 

- reducing the SIP registration interval in the SIP stack

 

OR

 

- changing the SIP stack to use TCP transmission protocol instead of UDP

 

 

JPT



22 posts

Geek


  # 2347473 2-Nov-2019 09:23
I've looked, but so far I cannot find a setting on the HG659 to modify the SIP registration interval in the SIP stack. Does that sound right?

 

I also cannot find where I would change the transmission protocol from UDP to TCP. Does the HG659 expose these settings?

 
 
 
 


221 posts

Master Geek


  # 2347477 2-Nov-2019 09:29
Sorry I can't help with specific questions about the HG659 as I'm not familiar with that model or it's SIP stack. But hopefully someone else here can help you find them.

 

If the router doesn't provide that level of granular configuration of it's SIP stack then you may have to move that functionailty to another device to achieve your goal (eg another SIP client behind the firewall).

JPT



22 posts

Geek


  # 2347479 2-Nov-2019 09:31
Thanks speed, very helpful start ...

221 posts

Master Geek


  # 2347481 2-Nov-2019 09:36
NP & good luck.

 

One other thing you could try (if the setting is available) is enabling TLS protocol (ie encrypted signalling & media) in the SIP client. That may achieve the same goal so it's worth a shot if you have that option instead.

818 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2347482 2-Nov-2019 09:36
JPT:

 

The SIM card is DATA ONLY.

 

 

That's the reason why. We have this in our country as well and here we need a hybrid tarif which allows both.




221 posts

Master Geek


  # 2347483 2-Nov-2019 09:39
Tinkerisk:

 

JPT:

 

The SIM card is DATA ONLY.

 

 

That's the reason why. We have this in our country as well and here we need a hybrid tarif which allows both.

 

 

 

 

I disagree. The OP has already stated that he can continue to receive calls for after failover to the 4G SIM for a short period.

 
 
 
 


JPT



22 posts

Geek


  # 2347484 2-Nov-2019 09:40
this may be a silly question: is the SIP stack settings / firewall settings not one and the same for the VDSL and the 4G modem? In other words, why does VoIP work fine over VDSL, but after a while not for incoming calls over 4G?

221 posts

Master Geek


  # 2347486 2-Nov-2019 09:47
JPT:

 

this may be a silly question: is the SIP stack settings / firewall settings not one and the same for the VDSL and the 4G modem? In other words, why does VoIP work fine over VDSL, but after a while not for incoming calls over 4G?

 

 

 

 

Not a silly question at all. My guess is that your 4G SIM is getting a non-public IP and is behind a carrier grade NAT implementation further upstream. When the failover occurs, the NAT moves from your local firewall to a device further upstream (well actually, you end up with double NAT as it occurs now in both places). The carrier grade NAT has a lower table timeout than your SIP registration interval (whereas the NAT in your local router was higher). Changing the SIP registration interval to a lower period, or changing transport protocol to TCP, or enabling TLS encryption for signalling all effectively bypass this lower table timeout in the CGNAT.

 

Hope that helps explain :)

818 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2347488 2-Nov-2019 09:54
speed:

 

I disagree. The OP has already stated that he can continue to receive calls for after failover to the 4G SIM for a short period.

 

 

You can disagree as much as you like. Here it is as descripted before. :-)




221 posts

Master Geek


  # 2347529 2-Nov-2019 10:02
Tinkerisk:

 

speed:

 

I disagree. The OP has already stated that he can continue to receive calls for after failover to the 4G SIM for a short period.

 

 

You can disagree as much as you like. Here it is as descripted before. :-)

 

 

 

 

I'm not sure I understand your second statement there sorry.

 

Can you explain how is it that you think the data-only SIM plan is the cause of the OP's lack of incoming calls, when the OP has stated that they can actually continue to receive incoming calls over the data SIM for a period of a few minutes? If the cause was the data-only SIM then inbound signalling wouldn't work for a few minutes and then stop, it would stop immediately upon failover.

 

That's why I said I disagree. It's nothing personal :)

 

 

104 posts

Master Geek


  # 2347531 2-Nov-2019 10:19
Who is the 4G sim with, if its a spark sim then you can change the apn to direct.telecom.co.nz this gets rid of CG NAT and puts a public IP on your router

JPT



22 posts

Geek


  # 2347545 2-Nov-2019 11:21
Thanks for all the helpful info. As a newbie to all this tech stuff, it helps me to build up some understanding.

 

I'll keep looking for exposed settings that can be changed.

 

 

 

nztim: Who is the 4G sim with, if its a spark sim then you can change the apn to direct.telecom.co.nz this gets rid of CG NAT and puts a public IP on your router

 

Vodafone

 

 

 

 

JPT



22 posts

Geek


  # 2347547 2-Nov-2019 11:32
It appears my 4g VoIP is using UDP (2talk told me), but I don't seem to be able to change that to TCP on the HG659 - or haven't found it yet ...

 

 

 

 

 

 

JPT



22 posts

Geek


  # 2347551 2-Nov-2019 11:42
The4G modem is using IPv4. Would IPv6 work too or change anything for the better?

