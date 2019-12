yeah, it's not even resolving in a trace either.

It looks like it's gone out with a bang for the year!

Router maybe? It also mentions that its affected broadband as well so maybe BNG?

Tracing route to sip.2talk.co.nz [27.111.14.65]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms firewall.local.pita1001.nz [10.1.1.1]

2 6 ms 5 ms 6 ms lo0.unlimted.mdr-bng01.layer2.co.nz [120.136.0.243]

3 5 ms 5 ms 5 ms 14.1.50.56

4 5 ms 6 ms 6 ms lt-6-3-0-4.mdr-cr2.as45177.net.nz [120.136.0.124]

5 6 ms 6 ms 4 ms as55561-ip-125.cust.mdr-cr2.as45177.net.nz [120.136.0.125]

6 * * * Request timed out.

7 * * * Request timed out.

8 * * * Request timed out.

9 * * * Request timed out.

10 * * * Request timed out.

11 * * * Request timed out.

12 * * * Request timed out.

13 * * * Request timed out.

14 * * * Request timed out.

15 * * * Request timed out.

16 * * * Request timed out.

17 * * * Request timed out.

18 * * * Request timed out.

19 * * * Request timed out.

20 * * * Request timed out.

21 * * * Request timed out.

22 * * * Request timed out.

23 * * * Request timed out.

24 * * * Request timed out.

25 * * * Request timed out.

26 * * * Request timed out.

27 * * * Request timed out.

28 * * * Request timed out.

29 * * * Request timed out.

30 * * * Request timed out.

Trace complete.