Hi there

Got the Gigaset A540IP and additional handset A540H (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/IPHSMS0540/Siemens-Gigaset-A540IP-VoIP-and-fixed-line-phone-I) in december last year and am very happy with it. I too have been looking at moving to VOIP and choose this unit for the dual copper and voip capability - could not find another brand at the time. All this for under 300.

Good sound quality and range with the base station at one end of the house currently.

This gives me a chance to suss out voip options and test with my free 2talk account while still having my phone running.