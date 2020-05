Hi Guys,

I setup a new account for my mother in law and filled in the Number Porting for her landline yesterday. Then today I connected to he 2talk account and it show no numbers being ported so I have done it again it now shows under ports in progress, was this a glitch ?

Also Can I setup her Yealink device W60B base without have this number successfully ported, or will this have to wait.

I tried to talk to the support team but they are offline.