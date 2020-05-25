Does anyone have a template to change the ring sequence on the W60B Base/Phones - There is a too longer gap when it rings
I'm not sure that you can actually change the ring cadence on this model, other than between the pre-defined ringtones included.
However you can upload custom ringones, so you could make one with the loop time set to match the cadence you desire. I think would probably work.
The free audio software 'Audacity' can be used to generate and mix tones together into your desired pattern.
