VoIP


Wannabe Geek


#271729 25-May-2020 08:43
Does anyone have a template to change the ring sequence on the W60B Base/Phones - There is a too longer gap when it rings 

Master Geek


  #2490861 25-May-2020 08:50
I'm not sure that you can actually change the ring cadence on this model, other than between the pre-defined ringtones included.

 

However you can upload custom ringones, so you could make one with the loop time set to match the cadence you desire. I think would probably work.

 

The free audio software 'Audacity' can be used to generate and mix tones together into your desired pattern.

 

 

 

audacityteam.org

 

 

