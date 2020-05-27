Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoIPVOIP only plans???


26 posts

Geek


#271814 27-May-2020 19:14
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I am helping a not so techy friend. She currently has her landline with Vodafone, but is wanting to change it due to appalling service. I am wanting to know what companies offer landline /VOIP only. She has her mobile with 2 degrees and does not want broadband. Advice appreciated. Thank you in advance.

Create new topic
229 posts

Master Geek


  #2493098 27-May-2020 19:15
Send private message quote this post

Two name just two (there are more that I'm sure others will fill in):

 

2talk.co.nz

 

hero.co.nz

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
12147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2493100 27-May-2020 19:18
Send private message quote this post

Does not want broadband, but wants voip? uh....

 

Sounds like you just want a standard phoneline, many RSP's will offer this, they likely just don't list it on their site.

 

 

 

Spark will also do Wireless landline which is a bit cheaper than over copper.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 


7538 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2493104 27-May-2020 19:23
Send private message quote this post

Why a voip line, would a decent mobile plan fix it.

Cyril

2007 posts

Uber Geek


  #2493112 27-May-2020 19:38
Send private message quote this post

Their 2degrees mobile can be used as a land line. $20 a month and operates like landline.

 

 

 

https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/help-and-support/mobile/products-and-services/landline-on-your-mobile/

 

 

 

Edit, I can't find if outgoing calls are treated same, maybe minutes needed to cover, incoming calls same charge to caller for ringing regular landline.



26 posts

Geek


  #2493120 27-May-2020 19:51
Send private message quote this post

My friend is older and has other friends who will not ring a mobile. They also like to chat which, on a mobile only plan means lots of minutes. She is on a limited income, so does not want broadband combo.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.