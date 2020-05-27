Two name just two (there are more that I'm sure others will fill in):
2talk.co.nz
hero.co.nz
Does not want broadband, but wants voip? uh....
Sounds like you just want a standard phoneline, many RSP's will offer this, they likely just don't list it on their site.
Spark will also do Wireless landline which is a bit cheaper than over copper.
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
Their 2degrees mobile can be used as a land line. $20 a month and operates like landline.
https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/help-and-support/mobile/products-and-services/landline-on-your-mobile/
Edit, I can't find if outgoing calls are treated same, maybe minutes needed to cover, incoming calls same charge to caller for ringing regular landline.