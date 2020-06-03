We have two houses, one in Central Christchurch and the other 120km north on the coast near Gore Bay. The Gore Bay house is connected through 2Talk to the Christchurch house using the "Locate me-One number" function. which has worked flawlessly for a couple of years. We also have a seperate phone line through Vodafone in the Christchurch house provided as part of a broadband deal.

When I want to ring my partner in Christchurch I use the 2Talk phone to ring the Vodafone one which triggers the 2Talk National calls meter. My question is.... is it possible for the Gore Bay (2Talk) which is set up as the Primary device phone to ring the Christchurch 2Talk (secondary) phone and initiate a conversation? (at worse only using local calling minutes). If so, how do you do it?

I know the alternative would be to purchase a second 2Talk line and port the Vodafone number to it as the Linksys adapters I'm using allows for two lines, however as there's no extra charge at the moment for the Vodafone service, I'm not looking to do that. That may change some time in the future.

