I believe Spark offers a per-user based license for fully/mostly managed Teams/voice integration. Alternatively, you could purchase or virtualise a SBC and some Spark Voice Connect SIP trunks and manage the integration yourself.

We have mostly migrated to Teams but still use Skype for Business for voice calls (using Spark SIP trunks + Virtual SBCs). We'll be trialling Teams voice integration soon (via both options above). Once major concern that we have is around voice quality as I believe the voice traffic would need to go via Microsoft's servers in Australia (I guess until the NZ datacenter opens in a couple of years).