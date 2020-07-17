Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272808 17-Jul-2020 09:35
I run IT for a small non profit which is now fully Office 365 and using Teams heavily.

With COVID and working from home it makes sense to port our existing Spark VoIP to Teams. Is anyone here using it?
Is it worth the hassle and how did you go about it?

My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

  #2524563 17-Jul-2020 09:44
*Watches with Interest*

  #2524575 17-Jul-2020 10:06
  #2524579 17-Jul-2020 10:17
I believe Spark offers a per-user based license for fully/mostly managed Teams/voice integration. Alternatively, you could purchase or virtualise a SBC and some Spark Voice Connect SIP trunks and manage the integration yourself.

 

We have mostly migrated to Teams but still use Skype for Business for voice calls (using Spark SIP trunks + Virtual SBCs). We'll be trialling Teams voice integration soon (via both options above). Once major concern that we have is around voice quality as I believe the voice traffic would need to go via Microsoft's servers in Australia (I guess until the NZ datacenter opens in a couple of years).

