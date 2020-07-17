With COVID and working from home it makes sense to port our existing Spark VoIP to Teams. Is anyone here using it?
Is it worth the hassle and how did you go about it?
Cheers, Matt.
*Watches with Interest*
*Watches with Interest*
me too!
I believe Spark offers a per-user based license for fully/mostly managed Teams/voice integration. Alternatively, you could purchase or virtualise a SBC and some Spark Voice Connect SIP trunks and manage the integration yourself.
We have mostly migrated to Teams but still use Skype for Business for voice calls (using Spark SIP trunks + Virtual SBCs). We'll be trialling Teams voice integration soon (via both options above). Once major concern that we have is around voice quality as I believe the voice traffic would need to go via Microsoft's servers in Australia (I guess until the NZ datacenter opens in a couple of years).