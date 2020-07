Hello team

Customer of mine has migrated to Vodafone broadband and the associated VoIP on the Vodafone Ultra hub router

Problem is, can't find any information as to what phones work in phone port 1 and 2.

Any IP phone does not work as they do not plug into the phone ports and require and IP address. These ports do not hand out IP addresses.

Can't find anything online at all around this so coming to the community

Thank you in advance