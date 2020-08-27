Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Replace Slingshot Vibre+Wifi+VOIP Router with Unifi UDM


Wannabe Geek


#274543 27-Aug-2020 19:43
I have VDSL/FIBRE Dual Band AC1600 Gigabit Gateway with VoIP from Slingshot. 

 

I've replaced it with a Unifi Dream Machine Pro (UDM) for Internet access. 

 

Now I need to restore VoIP functionality (with Slingshot).

 

I'm a newbie when it comes to VoIP. My understanding is I can get a new VoIP ATA box (e.g. like https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=43&topicid=231983)

 

What I am not sure about is what configuration UDM requires. Just 5060 port forwarded to the ATA? 

 

 

 

In addition, would it be possible to repurpose Slingshot's modem as an ATA box (instead of getting a new box)? 

 

Any help will be appreciated. 

  #2550948 27-Aug-2020 20:18
Simply have the UDM present a tagged port with vlanid=10 and assign an address to Slingshot router WAN port via DHCP.

 

Note: Slingshot issue routers are configured IPoE (DHCP client) vlanid=10. There specification of use of PPPoE was for third party routers but either config works.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+.

  #2550949 27-Aug-2020 20:19
hi, you should not have to and most certainly not recommended to port forward any SIP traffic, infact no traffic at all.

 

The slingshot modem should simply create out bound connections to the servers and thats it. 

 

You will find the ATA is bound to the wan port of the slingshot modem, so you will have to connect that to your new LAN, but you will need to remove the need for using vlan10 and ppoe and use dhcp on the wan instead.

 

Cyril

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2550956 27-Aug-2020 20:39
I don't believe Slinsghot give out SIP credentials for 3rd party hardware.. And as pointed out you should never port forward SIP traffic unless you have very specific reasons for doing it and have either whitelisted firewall rules or a SBC to protect it.

 

 

