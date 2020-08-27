I have VDSL/FIBRE Dual Band AC1600 Gigabit Gateway with VoIP from Slingshot.

I've replaced it with a Unifi Dream Machine Pro (UDM) for Internet access.

Now I need to restore VoIP functionality (with Slingshot).

I'm a newbie when it comes to VoIP. My understanding is I can get a new VoIP ATA box (e.g. like https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=43&topicid=231983)

What I am not sure about is what configuration UDM requires. Just 5060 port forwarded to the ATA?

In addition, would it be possible to repurpose Slingshot's modem as an ATA box (instead of getting a new box)?

Any help will be appreciated.