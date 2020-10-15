So my elderly neighbour has a landline (well fibre and a VoiP since it is a new house ) for which se pays about $80 a month through Vodafone. The thing is she doesn't own a computer so this seems like a bit of a waste of money (she got a $160 bill last month because of toll calls)

So what I'm looking for is the cheapest way to give her a "landline" experience. I could possibly set up an access point on my system near to her house and get her a VoIP phone and have her number ported to 2talk but I was hoping for a self contained idea that doesn't rely on me.

any ideas?