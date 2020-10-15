Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cheap VoIP but without the expensive fibre plan
#278434 15-Oct-2020 13:13
So my elderly neighbour has a landline (well fibre and a VoiP since it is a new house ) for which se pays about $80 a month through Vodafone. The thing is she doesn't own a computer so this seems like a bit of a waste of money (she got a $160 bill last month because of toll calls)

 

So what I'm looking for is the cheapest way to give her a "landline" experience. I could possibly set up an access point on my system near to her house and get her a VoIP phone and have her number ported to 2talk but I was hoping for a self contained idea that doesn't rely on me.

 

any ideas?




Matthew

  #2585912 15-Oct-2020 13:18
Both spark and Vodafone offer a cordless phone which uses cellular services for around $25 / month.

 

Mother in law uses that no problem.

  #2585919 15-Oct-2020 13:38
If she would be happy to move to Spark, they have their Gold Talker plans for over 65s. A quite reasonable $23/m for unlimited calling compared to the $50 for their "Home wireless landline" with local calls only. https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile-plans/gold-plans.html

 
 
 
 


  #2585920 15-Oct-2020 13:40
Or otherwise she could be eligible for Skinny Jump with a $22 month voip plan from Hero for the 'landline' experience and familiarity she is after

  #2585932 15-Oct-2020 14:09
A few options and ideas there. lets she what she might like

 

thanks all




Matthew

  #2585935 15-Oct-2020 14:15
2talk?  $6.90 for a number and put in an ata?  If you're really keep you can set up remote access to it so you can reboot it.

 

Else put them cellphone only....wont affect her, but some of her mates might have an issue with it (costs me too much to call you).  Mum did the latter when she moved.

 

 




  #2585936 15-Oct-2020 14:16
Check that the cellular "landline experience" options don't require dialing an area code.  I put my mum on one of those years ago and she hated that part.

  #2585938 15-Oct-2020 14:23
Would she go for a mobile with unlimited calling? They start at 40 a month or so and would have unlimited national calling.

It would be a problem with friends calling her as the old “I’ll call you back” is a big hassle. What about one of those mobile plans where you can add a local number. Not sure what they cost these days.

As I say just trying to think outside the box and see if there’s a way around toll bills for her.

