So the time has come to bid farewell to VF (after 13 years with its various incarnations). I will probably move our fibre to 2degrees. Trouble is that with the cell coverage being a bit shoddy and our mobiles not supporting wifi calling, we need to move to VOIP.

In short, I am considering Hero, but was hoping to hear some user experiences before I make the switch. Our needs are simple: one line, <10 hrs/mo calling to NZ/AUS (including to mobile). Really, I am after a reliable, reasonably priced service.

(Other alternatives also welcome too.)

Thanks in advance!