kaczor47

77 posts

Master Geek


#278492 19-Oct-2020 15:38
So the time has come to bid farewell to VF (after 13 years with its various incarnations). I will probably move our fibre to 2degrees. Trouble is that with the cell coverage being a bit shoddy and our mobiles not supporting wifi calling, we need to move to VOIP.

 

In short, I am considering Hero, but was hoping to hear some user experiences before I make the switch. Our needs are simple: one line, <10 hrs/mo calling to NZ/AUS (including to mobile). Really, I am after a reliable, reasonably priced service. 

 

(Other alternatives also welcome too.)

 

Thanks in advance!

 

 

speed
235 posts

Master Geek


  #2587831 19-Oct-2020 15:51
> Really, I am after a reliable, reasonably priced service. 

 

I think you will get this with Hero.

 

I have found their service to be mostly reliable (outages generally only during the wee hours) and their customer service to be responsive.

 

I have had one bad experience with a dispute that I raised with them over what I thought was an unfair charge and they basically ghosted me on any reply - I emailed twice and called once leaving a voice message but never got any response to either. But when I weigh it up against all the "joy" 2talk have served me up over the years I wouldn't say Hero are any worse and either of them should do the job for what you need :)

 

 

