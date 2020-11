Completely up to you if you stay on it or not. VoIP is portable though, so you can set it up anywhere (depending on supplier) so can get calls even when on holiday. Also, when copper is finally killed off, you'll already be setup and going.

With power cut, do your phones work though... ;) Most people have cordless phones these days which require the base unit to have power. Some have batteries but most dont.

Only other downside I can think of with VoIP is if your connection is being saturated/network issues, quality can drop.

I've been on VoIP for years now, and not had any issues that make me regret it. (Orcon, Voyager, 2Talk).